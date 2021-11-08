Watch
Survivor expected to testify in Kyle Rittenhouse trial's 2nd week

Sean Krajacic/AP
Kyle Rittenhouse looks back as Susan Hughes, the great aunt of Anthony Huber, enters the courtroom during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. Anthony Huber was one of two men who Rittenhouse killed on Aug. 25, 2020. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool)
Posted at 4:21 AM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 07:21:46-05

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A man who suffered a severe arm injury when he was shot by Kyle Rittenhouse during a night of protests against racial injustice last year is expected to testify this week.

Prosecutors are close to wrapping up their case in Rittenhouse’s murder trial.

But before they do, Gaige Grosskreutz is expected to take the stand.

Rittenhouse is charged with shooting Grosskreutz and fatally shooting two other men in the summer of 2020.

During the first week of Rittenhouse’s trial, prosecutors played numerous videos that showed the events of Aug. 25, 2020, from different angles.

Jurors also heard testimony from people who were with Rittenhouse that night, as well as from police officers and loved ones of the men who died.

