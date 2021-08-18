Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Taliban allowing 'safe passage' from Kabul in US airlift

items.[0].image.alt
Capt. Chris Herbert/AP
Afghan citizens pack inside a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III, as they are transported from Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. The Taliban on Sunday swept into Kabul, the Afghan capital, after capturing most of Afghanistan. (Capt. Chris Herbert/U.S. Air Force via AP)
APTOPIX Afghanistan
Posted at 6:11 AM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 09:11:41-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan says the Taliban have agreed to allow safe passage for civilians trying to leave Afghanistan.

Sullivan says a timetable for completing the evacuation of Americans, Afghan allies, and others have yet to be worked out with the country’s new rulers.

Pentagon officials say that after interruptions Monday, the airlift is back on track and being accelerated amid regular communication with Taliban leaders.

Additional U.S. troops have arrived and more are on the way.

The White House says 13 flights Tuesday airlifted 1,100 U.S. citizens, permanent residents, and their families from the Kabul airport.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
KSBY_USH_480x360.png

You Could Win 4 Tickets!