Tennis players take on Communist Party: Where is Peng Shuai?

Michel Euler/AP
FILE - China's Peng Shuai serves to France's Caroline Garcia during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, on May 31, 2018 in Paris. China's Foreign Ministry is sticking to its line that it isn't aware of the controversy surrounding tennis professional Peng Shuai, who disappeared after accusing a former top official of sexually assaulting her. A ministry spokesperson said Friday that the matter was not a diplomatic question and that he was not aware of the situation. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)
Posted at 8:11 PM, Nov 20, 2021
Some of the world’s most famous tennis players are distraught by the disappearance of colleague Peng Shuai and are challenging China’s Communist Party to get answers.

So far it’s a standoff with little visible impact as tennis players like Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal — joined by tennis governing bodies, human rights groups, and at least one athletes’ lobby — try to turn their profiles into power.

Peng disappeared after making allegations two weeks ago of sexual assault against former vice premier Zhang Gaoli who was a member of the all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee and a lieutenant of General Secretary Xi Jinping.

