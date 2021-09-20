Watch
'The Crown,' 'Ted Lasso,' 'Queen's Gambit' top Emmy Awards

AP
This combination of photos shows, from left, Pedro Pascal in "The Mandalorian," Olivia Colman in "The Crown," Jason Sudeikis in "Ted Lasso" and Jean Smart in "Hacks." (Disney+/Netflix/Apple TV+/HBO Max via AP)
Posted at 9:35 PM, Sep 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-20 00:35:27-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “The Crown” is the winner of the best drama series Emmy Award, giving Netflix its first top series win. “Ted Lasso” won best comedy series, delivering a top prize to the fledgling streaming service Apple TV+.

Netflix also claimed the last trophy when “The Queen's Gambit” won best limited series. The trifecta was a first for streaming services and cements their rise in the television industry.

Jason Sudeikis won best comedy actor, while co-stars Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein won the best supporting actors in a comedy series.

“The Crown” stars Olivia Colman, Josh O'Connor, Gillian Anderson and Tobias Menzies all won drama series trophies.

