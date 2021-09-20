'The Crown,' 'Ted Lasso,' 'Queen's Gambit' top Emmy Awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “The Crown” is the winner of the best drama series Emmy Award, giving Netflix its first top series win. “Ted Lasso” won best comedy series, delivering a top prize to the fledgling streaming service Apple TV+.

Netflix also claimed the last trophy when “The Queen's Gambit” won best limited series. The trifecta was a first for streaming services and cements their rise in the television industry.

Jason Sudeikis won best comedy actor, while co-stars Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein won the best supporting actors in a comedy series.

“The Crown” stars Olivia Colman, Josh O'Connor, Gillian Anderson and Tobias Menzies all won drama series trophies.