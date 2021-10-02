Watch
Trump asks US judge to force Twitter to restore his account

LM Otero/AP
FILE - In this July 11, 2021, file photo former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas. Trump wants a federal judge in Florida to force Twitter to restore his account, which was suspended in January following the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Trump’s attorneys on Friday, Oct. 1, filed a motion for preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
Donald Trump
Posted at 2:41 PM, Oct 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-02 17:41:11-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump wants a federal judge in Florida to force Twitter to restore his account, which the company suspended in January following the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Trump’s attorneys on Friday filed a motion in Miami federal court for a preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey.

The motion claims that Twitter is censoring Trump and violating his First Amendment rights. Twitter declined to comment Saturday on Trump's filing.

At the time of the ban, Twitter cited concerns Trump would incite further violence.

Trump had roughly 89 million followers before the ban. He also remains suspended from YouTube and Facebook.

