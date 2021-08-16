US agency opens formal probe into Tesla Autopilot system

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s Autopilot partially automated driving system, saying it has trouble spotting parked emergency vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the action Monday in a posting on its website.

The agency says it has identified 11 crashes since 2018 in which Tesla's on Autopilot or Traffic-Aware Cruise Control have hit vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board, or cones warning of hazards.

The investigation covers Models Y, X, S, and 3 from the 2014 through 2021 model years.

Autopilot has frequently been misused by Tesla drivers, who have been caught driving drunk or even riding in the back seat while a car rolled down a California highway.