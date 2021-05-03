Watch
US begins reuniting some families separated at Mexico border

Julio Cortez/AP
In this March 24, 2021 photo, a migrant man, center, holds a child as he looks at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent at an intake area after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, early Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Roma, Texas. The Biden administration said Monday that four families that were separated at the Mexico border during Donald Trump's presidency will be reunited in the United States this week in what Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas calls “just the beginning” of a broader effort. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Posted at 11:03 AM, May 03, 2021
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration says four families that were separated at the Mexico border during Donald Trump’s presidency will be reunited in the United States this week.

The families represent what Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas calls “just the beginning” of a broader effort.

Two of the four families include mothers who were separated from their children in late 2017, one Honduran and another Mexican.

Exactly how many families will reunite in the United States and in what order is linked to negotiations with the American Civil Liberties Union to settle a lawsuit. But Mayorkas says there are more to come.

ACLU attorney Lee Gelernt says he's happy for the four families but their reunifications are “just the tip of the iceberg.”

