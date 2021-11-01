Watch
US prisons face staff shortages as officers quit amid COVID

Michael Wyke/AP
Lance Lowry, a recently retired corrections officer with the Texas State Penitentiary, holds his ID badge on the front porch of his home, Oct. 27, 2021, in Huntsville, Texas. Lowry, an officer for 20 years, became disheartened watching friends and coworkers die from COVID-19, along with dwindling support from his superiors. He left the prison system this summer for a job in long-haul trucking. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
The coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the labor market have pushed many prison staffing systems into crisis.

Correction officers are retiring and quitting in droves, while states struggle to recruit new employees.

In Texas, Lance Lowry quit after 20 years to become a long-haul trucker because he couldn’t bear the job any longer.

Staff shortages have long been a challenge for prison agencies, given the low pay and grueling nature of the work. And some prisons whose populations dropped during the pandemic have seen their numbers rise again, exacerbating the problem.

Meanwhile, prisoners don’t see family members and can’t shower. Counseling and other programs have fallen away.

