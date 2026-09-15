USPS operation Santa program is now accepting letters

The U.S. Postal Service is now accepting holiday letters from children and families as part of the USPS Operation Santa Program. This marks the 114th year of the program.

Every year, thousands of families send letters to Santa and the North Pole. The USPS Operation Santa Program allows people to adopt and respond to these letters. In doing so, you can help fulfill these holiday wishes and brighten the holidays for those in need.

Letters should be sent to: Santa Claus, 123 Elf Rd., North Pole, 88888. Further guidelines for how letters should be submitted can be found on USPSOperationSanta.com.

To be eligible for potential adoption, letters must be postmarked by Dec. 5; however, there is no guarantee that all letters will be adopted and fulfilled.

If you are interested in adopting letters, registration begins on Nov. 2, and those who registered can begin adopting letters on Nov. 16.

More information about the program, important dates and how to participate as a letter writer or adopter can be found on USPSOperationSanta.com.

