Vanessa Bryant said LA sheriff promised to secure crash site

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2020 file photo Vanessa Bryant speaks during a celebration of life for her husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna in Los Angeles. According to court documents, Vanessa Bryant said she pleaded with the Los Angeles County sheriff to make sure no one takes photographs from the site of the 2020 helicopter crash that killed the basketball star, and he reassured that the area had been secured. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Posted at 8:41 PM, Oct 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-23 23:41:54-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kobe Bryant’s widow said she pleaded with the Los Angeles County sheriff to make sure no one takes photographs from the site of the 2020 helicopter crash that killed the basketball star, and he reassured that the area had been secured.

That's according to a transcript of a deposition obtained by USA TODAY Sports in Vanessa Bryant's federal lawsuit against Los Angeles County.

She claims in court papers that she has experienced “severe emotional distress” because first responders took and shared photos of Kobe Bryant’s body. A message seeking comments from Villanueva has not been returned.

The NBA star, his daughter and seven others were killed when the helicopter they were aboard crashed in the hills west of Los Angeles.

