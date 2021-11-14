Watch
White House confident Biden's bill will pass House this week

Carolyn Kaster/AP
President Joe Biden walk to his motorcade vehicle with Col. David D. Bowling after arriving on Marine One at Fort Lesley J. McNair in Washington, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, as he returns from Camp David, Md. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Posted at 1:18 PM, Nov 14, 2021
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s top economic adviser is expressing confidence the White House’s $1.85 trillion domestic policy package will quickly pass the House this week.

Brian Deese says approval couldn’t come at a more urgent time as prices of consumer goods spike.

He also says he's confident the bill will “be fully paid for, and not only that, it’s actually going to reduce deficits over the long term.”

The House has been moving toward approval of the massive Democrat-only bill, even as the bill faces bigger challenges in the Senate over cost.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is counseling “time and patience” to get it across the finish line.

