Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Ye no longer performing at Grammys

Kanye West
Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP
FILE - This April 20, 2019 file photo shows Kanye West performing at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. Ye, who changed his name from Kanye West last year, will not be performing at the Grammys this year. A report published in The Blast said that the musician was told Friday, March 18, 2022 that his act had been pulled from the show, which was set to take place on April 3. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Kanye West
Posted at 3:44 PM, Mar 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-20 18:44:37-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Ye will not be performing at the Grammys this year.

A report published in The Blast said that the musician was told Friday that his act had been pulled from the show, which is set to take place on April 3.

A representative for Ye, who changed his name from Kanye West, confirmed the information in The Blast article in an email to The Associated Press.

She did not offer additional comment. Ye's album “Donda” is nominated for album of the year.

According to reports, the decision was made in response to his “concerning online behavior.”

Representatives from the Recording Academy have not responded to requests for comment.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png