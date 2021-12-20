Watch
YouTube TV restores access to Disney after dispute resolved

Reed Saxon/AP
FILE - This Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, file photo shows the YouTube TV logo at the YouTube Space LA in Los Angeles. On Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, YouTube TV began restoring access to Disney content after a dispute between the companies led to an interruption of service over the weekend. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)
Posted at 4:53 PM, Dec 19, 2021
NEW YORK (AP) — YouTube TV began restoring access to Disney content after a dispute between the companies led to an interruption of service.

YouTube told viewers they were restoring service so customers could once again watch networks provided by Disney.

That includes ESPN, FX, National Geographic and local ABC stations. During the outage, viewers lost access to all live Disney content including recordings they had saved to their libraries.

The outage stemmed from a breakdown in negotiations between YouTube and Disney over the contract between the companies, which expired late Friday. The companies reached agreement Sunday.

