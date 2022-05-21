3 Air Force cadets who refused vaccine won't be commissioned

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Air Force Academy says three cadets who have refused the COVID-19 vaccine will not be commissioned as military officers but will graduate with bachelor’s degrees.

Academy spokesman Dean Miller says a fourth cadet who only recently decided to be vaccinated will graduate and become an Air Force officer.

Miller said in a statement Saturday that the three won't be commissioned as long as they remain unvaccinated.

He says the Air Force secretary will decide whether the unvaccinated students will be required to pay their educational costs in lieu of service.