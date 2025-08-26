Buellton voters to select District 4 City Council member

Some voters in Buellton are casting ballots Tuesday for a new District 4 City Council member.

Last November, then-council member David Silva was elected mayor, leaving the District 4 seat empty.

In January, the city council decided to hold a special election to fill that seat.

The two candidates on the ballot are Dave King and Carla Mead.

The winner will serve the remainder of Silva’s original four-year term, ending in December 2026.

This is a vote-by-mail only election. Voters must deposit their ballots in the official ballot box at Buellton City Hall or make sure it is postmarked no later than 8 p.m.

Initial election results are expected to be released after 8 p.m. Certification of the election is expected by September 12.