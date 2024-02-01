Candidate forum Thursday for Santa Barbara County District 3 & 4 supervisor races

Voters in Santa Barbara County's 3rd and 4th supervisorial districts have a chance to learn more about the candidates at a candidate forum event Thursday night, Feb. 1.

The Lompoc-Vandenberg branch of the American Association of University Women and the League of Women Voters of North Santa Barbara County are hosting two forums, which will take place at 100 Civic Center Plaza in Lompoc.

The first, starting at 6:30 p.m., will include the candidates running for Santa Barbara County 3rd District Supervisor -- incumbent Joan Hartmann, Jenelle Osborne, and Frank Troise.

The second forum will follow and will include the candidates running for Santa Barbara County 4th District Supervisor -- incumbent Bob Nelson and Krishna Flores.

The event will begin with a Community+Candidate Meet Up from 6-6:25 p.m.

The forums will also be available on TAP TV Channel 23, KPEG 100.9 FM, and Zoom.

To register, click here. Registration is requested for both in-person and virtual viewing of the event.

Meet the two candidates in the running for Santa Barbara County's District 4 Supervisor seat: