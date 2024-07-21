Central Coast lawmakers react to President Biden ending campaign

On Sunday, President Joe Biden announced he is ending his campaign for a second term.

Lawmakers representing the Central Coast in Congress and the State Legislature shared their reactions:

Rep. Salud Carbajal, (D) 24th District —

“In one term as President of the United States, Joe Biden has achieved what most Presidents in modern times could not. He has guided the United States of America back from the depths of a deadly pandemic and devasting economic downturn to create the strongest economy in the world. He has led the charge in restoring America’s standing as the global leader in defending democracy and standing up to dictators. And above all, President Biden has delivered on his promise to get things done in Washington to make life better for all Americans.

“I have had the privilege to work alongside President Biden to pass a historic slate of new laws that are raising the quality of life on the Central Coast and across our nation. These laws are lowering health care and energy costs for millions, expanding benefits for our veterans, creating good-paying jobs, lowering violent crime and gun deaths, tackling the climate crisis, and much more.

“The Biden-Harris Administration has also helped bring nearly one billion dollars in infrastructure investments to the Central Coast, create thousands of California jobs, and supported critical American industries like clean energy and manufacturing. I join my colleagues in Congress and the entire nation in thanking President Biden for his service.

“Kamala Harris is a proven leader who has been a critical voice in this administration. As someone who has known and worked with the Vice President since she was California’s top law enforcement officer, I am proud to wholeheartedly support her to be the Democratic Party’s nominee in the process ahead. I look forward to seeing her carry the torch of the Democratic Party at our convention next month, and to working with her to win the White House again in November.”

California Sen. Monique Limón, (D) 19th District —

“I am incredibly grateful to President Joe Biden for his decades of service to our country. He has delivered for working Americans and brought us out of unprecedented times. I know this decision was not made lightly and only further cements his legacy as a leader who puts the people and country first, for the betterment of all Americans.”

Assemblymember Dawn Addis, (D) 30th District —

“I thank President Joe Biden for his service to our nation. When President Biden first assumed the presidency, our country was in a dark place, grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic, job loss, and attacks on reproductive freedoms and LGBTQ rights. Since then, his Administration has left an indelible mark on our country by rebuilding America’s economic strength, investing in its infrastructure, and restoring our values of fairness, decency, and democracy. President Biden’s leadership has made our country better and has given us hope. I look forward to the work that his Administration continues to do and his ongoing commitment to all Americans.”