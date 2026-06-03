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Dantona, Woody in tight race for San Luis Obispo County District 2 Supervisor

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KSBY
Jim Dantona and Michael Erin Woody are going head-to-head in the race for San Luis Obispo County’s District 2 Supervisor seat.
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Posted

Just 102 votes separated San Luis Obispo County District 2 Supervisor candidates Michael Erin Woody and Jim Dantona when the first round of election results were released on Tuesday night.

As of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Woody was leading with 51% percent of the vote. He had 3,001 votes to Dantona's 2,899.

The seat has been held for years by current District 2 Supervisor Bruce Gibson. He announced last year that after nearly two decades in office, he would not seek re-election.

Democrat Jim Dantona currently works as chief of staff for Gibson.

Woody is a civil engineer and has had no political affiliation since 2019.

The second district covers coastal communities from Los Osos north to Ragged Point.

WATCH: Meet the two candidates running for SLO County District 2 supervisor

Meet the two candidates running for SLO County District 2 supervisor

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