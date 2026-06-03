Three people are vying for California's State Assembly District 30 seat.

Democratic incumbent Dawn Addis is being challenged by Republican Shannon Kessler and fellow Democrat Susannah Brown.

As the first round of election results were released Tuesday night, Addis was leading with 54% of the vote. Kessler had 37% of the vote and Brown had 8% of the vote.

Addis says her record and experience in the legislature set her apart from the challengers, adding that affordability remains her top priority.

Brown, a data scientist, says she is the only candidate in the race who was born and raised in the district. She says feeling like local voices weren't being heard pushed her to run and adds that her approach to policy would be driven by data and focused on issues she hears most from constituents.

Businesswoman Kessler also says she feels locals aren't being heard in the state legislature, adding that she’s campaigning on public safety, affordability and accountability.

District 30 stretches along the coastline from Monterey through most of San Luis Obispo County.

WATCH: Meet the candidates for CA State Assembly District 30