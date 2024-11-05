LIVE BLOG: Election Day in your community; Central Coast voters head to the polls

We're tracking updates in local and national races throughout election day. Check back here for updates throughout the day.

Election Day is here!

Tuesday, November 5 is the last day to submit your ballot for the 2024 Presidential Election.

Local polling places open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

For your vote to count, your ballot must be dropped off at an elections office, polling place or dropbox by 8 p.m.



Find your polling place - https://voterstatus.sos.ca.gov/

You also still have time to mail your ballot, as long as it is postmarked with today’s date. Your ballot came with a postage-paid envelope, so you don’t even need a stamp!

If you are not registered to vote, you can request and vote a provisional ballot in person at a polling place or election office.



Track your ballot - wheresmyballot.sos.ca.gov

Election results will be available shortly after the polls close. The first set of results to be released will consist of ballots that have already been turned in and processed. Elections officials say it may take a few weeks before all of the ballots are processed and the final results are known.

Visit the KSBY Election Results page for the latest numbers as they come in, and tune in to KSBY News at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. for live results.