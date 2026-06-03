LIVE BLOG: June Primary Election Results

UPDATE (7:00 p.m.)

Polls close in one hour for today's primary election.

Make sure to watch KSBY News at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. for live results. You can also view results on our website here.

UPDATE (6:00 p.m.)

There are only two hours left for voters to cast their ballots for June's primary election. To stay up to date on today’s elections, click here.

Local polling places will close at 8 p.m.

For your vote to count, your ballot must be dropped off at an elections office, polling place or dropbox by 8 p.m.

Election results will be available shortly after the polls close. The first set of results to be released will consist of ballots that have already been turned in and processed. Elections officials say it may take a few weeks before all of the ballots are processed and the final results are known.

Visit the KSBY Elections page for information on today's elections, and tune in to KSBY News at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. for live results.

