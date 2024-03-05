LIVE UPDATES: Election Day resources and results

Follow this article throughout the evening for updates on election results.

Election Day is here!

Tuesday, March 5 is the last day to submit your ballot for the 2024 California Presidential Primary Election.

Local polling places close at 8 p.m.

For your vote to count, your ballot must be dropped off at an election office, polling place or dropbox by 8 p.m.



Find your polling place - https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/polling-place or call (800) 345-VOTE (8683)

You also still have time to mail your ballot, as long as it is postmarked with today’s date. Your ballot came with a postage-paid envelope, so you don’t even need a stamp!

If you are not registered to vote, you can request and vote a provisional ballot in-person at a polling place or election office.



Track your ballot - wheresmyballot.sos.ca.gov

Election results will be available shortly after the polls close. The first set of results to be released will consist of ballots that have already been turned in and processed. Elections officials say it may take a few weeks before all of the ballots are processed and the final results are known.

Visit the KSBY Election Results page for the latest numbers as they come in, and tune in to KSBY News at 10 p.m. on the CW and 11 p.m. on NBC for live results.

