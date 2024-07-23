Local political figures react to President Biden's withdrawal from the 2024 election

On Sunday, President Joe Biden formally announced he was removing himself from the presidential election and instead endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee, putting a stamp on what was a whirlwind week in politics.

“Anyone who says they know what's going to happen is pulling your leg," said former Republican Assemblymember and California State Senator Sam Blakeslee. "This is unprecedented and I could easily see scenarios where either candidate prevails ultimately in November.”

Assemblymember Dawn Addis, (D) 30th District, expressed her appreciation for Biden’s current administration and applauded his decision.

“I'm very appreciative of him in this moment for putting the American people and American democracy above self in this moment,” she said.

The Chairman of the Republican Party of San Luis Obispo County, Randall Jordan, said he wasn’t surprised at the decision and that for this upcoming election, a change is needed.

“We are living through very, very trying times right now. The Republican message is — we've got to stop the bleeding. We've got to turn the corner and turn around and actually go 180 degrees from where we're at right now,” he said.

As for what’s next, Blakeslee explained that he thinks the state of California is already going to vote Harris and not former President Donald Trump.

“We're kind of observers or sitting out here in the cheap seats eating popcorn and watching the fight as it goes on. The other swing states is where ultimately the winner and the loser will be defined,” he said.

Addis was one of many legislators in the state to express their support for Harris’ candidacy.

“We need a leader at the national level who really understands the needs of the people across California and the needs of the people on the Central Coast,” she said.

Jordan, meanwhile, said he believes Trump would have had a harder road against Biden than Harris in this election, and he's still confident about the outcome.

“I think it would have had a harder row with President Biden being able to win that election. I still think President Trump is going to win that election,” he said.