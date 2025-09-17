Locals encouraged to register to vote ahead of statewide special election

On November 4, 2025, California voters will cast their ballots on Proposition 50, a measure that would temporarily change the state's Congressional district maps, drawn by the independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, to new maps that were drawn by lawmakers.

With less than 50 days to go, California residents are being encouraged to register to vote now. Mail-in voting for the election begins on October 6, 2025.

Recent data shows that San Luis Obispo County has 182,350 people registered to vote, and Santa Barbara County has 248,194.

“It's important to get your voice out and heard. And more importantly, if you agree/disagree with something, that's the way to say that you do,” said Corey Smith, a registered voter.

"It’s something we're all supposed to do as citizens. It's important to get your voice out and voice heard," said Gerard Zebuka, another local voter.

According to elections officials in San Luis Obispo County, there will be fewer polling places this time. For residents who vote by mail, mail carriers recommend sending in your ballot early to make sure it's postmarked on time.

To check on the status of your voter registration, click here.