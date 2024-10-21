Meet the 2024 San Luis Obispo mayoral race candidates

In San Luis Obispo, Mayor Erica A. Stewart seeks re-election for her second term. Her opponent is 78-year-old SLO resident Donald Hedrick, who is running for the 8th time.

Stewart's initial focus as mayor included addressing homelessness, hiring and retention, and affordable housing. In her 2024 campaign, she seeks to continue much of the same work she’s been doing in those areas.

“We are really seeing a reduction in the amount of times that it takes to visit someone and actually get them to resources and services that they need to be able to get housed, to get mental health care, substance abuse care, a job,“ Stewart said regarding the city's work to address homelessness.

However, there are other issues she'd also like to put an emphasis on if re-elected, such as increased multi-modal transportation, an emphasis on sustainability and making San Luis Obispo more safe and inclusive.

“We can also get a little more creative on how do we see community benefits," Stewart said. "What does that look like? The multi-modal transportation, which just really means getting around the community.“

Also on the ballot is longtime resident and welder Donald Hedrick who says his journey running for mayor began in the early 2000s after trying to enact changes as a resident at city council and planning commission meetings.

“I want to be the diverse candidate representing the people that are underrepresented,” Hedrick said.

Hedrick wants less dependence on electricity and the energy grid. In short, Hedrick would like to see solar panels on every roof and a bigger emphasis on recycling.

“We need to be able to appreciate the town we live in,” he said.