Remember to register to vote, it is National Voter Registration Day!

Tuesday, Sept. 15 is National Voter Registration Day and this is your reminder to make sure you are registered to vote before Oct. 19.

If you are not already registered to vote, you can register now at registertovote.ca.gov. Teens age 16 and 17 can also pre-register to vote, and their registration will automatically become active when they turn 18.

If you are already registered to vote, use this as a reminder to make sure all your information is correct, including your residence and mailing addresses.

You can verify the accuracy of your voter registration at the California Secretary of State’s website.

If you prefer to register to vote with a paper registration form, voter registration cards can be found in several locations, including at election offices, public libraries and most post offices.

The cards can be returned postage-free to your County Elections Office.

Santa Barbara County Elections Office locations:



Santa Barbara Elections Main Office (4440-A Calle Real)

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Beginning October 5, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday, October 31, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Santa Maria Elections Branch Office (511 Lakeside Parkway, Ste. 134), opening October 5, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and on Saturday, October 31, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Prior to October 5, voter registration cards may be picked up at the County’s Clerk-Recorder’s office in Santa Maria, located right past security at 511 Lakeside Parkway.



The San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder's Office is located at 1055 Monterey Street in San Luis Obispo and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.