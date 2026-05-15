Santa Barbara County District 5 Supervisor candidates outline priorities ahead of election

Santa Barbara County’s 5th District Supervisor race is shaping up to be a closely watched contest in North County, with candidates outlining different approaches to affordability, public safety, housing and county spending ahead of the June 2 election.

The open seat race will determine who represents communities including Santa Maria, Guadalupe and Tanglewood on the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.

The candidate elected will serve a four-year term on the Board of Supervisors, helping oversee decisions tied to public safety, county roads, homelessness services, housing policy, land use and the county’s multi-billion-dollar budget.

KSBY News reporter Crystal Bermudez spoke one-on-one with all three candidates running for the District 5 seat: Cory Bantilan, Maribel Aguilera and Ricardo Valencia.

Bantilan, who currently serves as chief of staff to outgoing Supervisor Steve Lavagnino, said public safety remains his top priority.

“I think local government’s most basic responsibility is making the public safe,” Bantilan said.

Bantilan pointed to his experience working inside county government for the last 15 years, saying that background would allow him to step into the role immediately without a learning curve.

“I don’t think we can afford to have somebody who needs on-the-job training,” Bantilan said during his interview.

In addition to public safety, Bantilan said county infrastructure and road conditions remain major concerns, especially in areas like Tanglewood, where residents have repeatedly raised concerns about deteriorating roads.

Bantilan also addressed development concerns in Santa Maria, saying he wants to ensure infrastructure keeps pace with growth.

“I’d like to see Santa Maria become better, not necessarily bigger,” he said.

Meanwhile, Santa Maria City Councilmember Maribel Aguilera said affordability is the issue she hears about most from residents.

“A lot of families are living on the brink of homelessness,” Aguilera said.

Aguilera, who is also an attorney and former planning commissioner, said her experience in policy, business and land use gives her the tools to manage county government and advocate for additional resources in North County.

She said one of her biggest priorities would be increasing affordable housing opportunities while balancing future growth responsibly.

“If Lompoc can do that and sell homes for under $500,000, then we can do that too,” Aguilera said, referring to smaller housing developments.

Aguilera also emphasized public safety and youth programs as key priorities if elected.

“We need to support our first responders because they are the ones who keep us safe,” she said.

She also proposed creating more after-school and trade-based programs aimed at keeping young people engaged and away from gangs, drugs and violence.

Santa Maria Joint Union High School District Board Member Ricardo Valencia focused much of his campaign platform on affordability, education and immigration-related concerns.

“Our folks are struggling to afford rent,” Valencia said. “People with college degrees are struggling to buy here.”

Valencia, who has worked as a teacher in the community since 2010, said his experience working directly with students and families has shaped his understanding of the district’s needs.

He also spoke extensively about immigration enforcement and the impact he says it is having on local families and students.

“ICE is tearing our families apart,” Valencia said. “It’s affecting the mental health of our community.”

Valencia said he would support policies aimed at limiting cooperation with federal immigration enforcement in certain county settings.

The candidates also differed on county budget priorities.

Valencia pointed to concerns over sheriff overtime spending as part of the county’s budget deficit, while Bantilan said public safety funding should remain fully protected. Aguilera said she believes smarter planning, rather than major cuts to county services, is the better approach.

