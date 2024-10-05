Santa Barbara County opens two more election offices

The Santa Barbara County Registrar of Voters’ satellite offices will be open to voters this month.

The offices, located in Santa Maria and Lompoc, offer a full range of services in preparation for the Presidential Election on November 5. Santa Barbara County residents can find assistance with registering to vote, updating voter registration and obtaining voter-related materials at the satellite offices.

The Santa Maria office will be open from October 7 to November 5, 2024. It is located at 511 Lakeside Parkway, Suite 134.

The Lompoc office will be open from October 31 to November 5, 2024. It is located at 401 E. Cypress, Suite 102.

Both offices are open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The offices will also be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on November 2, the Saturday before Election Day.

The Santa Barbara office, located at 4440-A Calle Real, will have its normal hours, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. This office will also be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on November 2.

There will be secured ballot drop boxes in the office parking lots for those who want to drop off a vote-by-mail ballot.

To register to vote or make changes to your registration, you can visit Online Voter Registration. You can check your voter status at Check Your Voter Registration Status.