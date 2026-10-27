Should Grover Beach elect its city clerk? This measure asks voters to weigh in

On November’s ballot, two local measures will be going before Grover Beach voters. One focuses on building heights in the city and the other is Measure A-26.

Measure A-26 would make the city clerk a position that is chosen by voters. Debbie Peterson supports both measures and said giving the decision to voters limits the potential influence from other leaders in the city.

“It means that we, like the county of SLO, would elect our city clerk and then the city clerk would answer to the voters rather than to the city council and the city manager, who control whether or not she has a job or he has a job," Peterson said.

City manager Matthew Bronson said if Measure A-26 passes, a special election for an interim elected city clerk will be required within 90 days. An election for the permanent position would take place in 2028.

He said the whole process is estimated to cost around $300,000 and come from the city’s general fund.

“The city would have to carry out this election on its own and that's the cost estimate that we've received for this work," he said. "On top of that, there could be additional costs involved in creating this position at the city as well.”

Opponents of the measure, like Bob Perrault, said the change is a waste of taxpayer money.

“The use of public resources to elect a city clerk would eat into the city's budget," Perrault said. "I also think that the system that we have has worked for 67 years. So I don't think there is a need to change it.”

If this measure passes, Grover Beach will be the first city in the county to have an elected city clerk. The only necessary qualifications would be for the candidate to be at least 18 years old and a qualified voter in Grover Beach.

“It's really a choice for the voters on how they see this role best selected," Bronson said.

Grover Beach voters are also voting on the mayor and two city council positions.