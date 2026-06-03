SLO Co. Clerk-Recorder race

Three candidates are vying for the clerk-recorder seat in San Luis Obispo County.

Incumbent Elaina Cano is being challenged by Gaea Powell and Vanessa Rozo.

At the close of polls Tuesday, Cano was leading with 64% of the vote.

The clerk-recorder is a four-year-term position responsible for running county elections. The office also maintains important public records, including property deeds, marriage licenses, and birth and death certificates. The race is non-partisan.

WATCH: Meet the candidates running for SLO County Clerk-Recorder