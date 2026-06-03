SLO Co. District 4 supervisor race

Two people are vying for the San Luis Obispo County District 4 Supervisor seat: Incumbent Jimmy Paulding and challenger Adam Verdin.

The first round of results released Tuesday night show Paulding leading by 53% of the vote.

Both men were born and raised in southern San Luis Obispo County and have similar reasons for running.

Verdin says he feels better decisions can be made not only for people living in the community now but also for future generations.

Paulding says he’s put everything into his job as supervisor so far, adding that it’s all about public service and there is more work to be done.

District 4 covers most of southern San Luis Obispo County and extends into the Cuyama Valley.

Since only two candidates are running, the June 2 Primary will determine who takes the position.

WATCH: The heated race for San Luis Obispo County’s District 4 Supervisor