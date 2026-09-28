Three North County candidate forums scheduled this week

The Paso Robles and Templeton Chamber of Commerce is hosting two candidate forums this week.

On Tuesday, September 29, hear from candidates running for Paso Robles City Council.

Then on Thursday, October 1, hear from the candidates running for mayor.

Both forums start at 6:30 p.m. and are taking place at the SLO CTE Center located at 1030 Railroad Street #104A in Paso Robles.

Also on Thursday, the League of Women Voters of San Luis Obispo County is hosting a candidate forum for those running for seats on the San Miguel Community Services District Board of Directors.

That forum takes place starting at 6 p.m. at the San Miguel Senior Center, located at 601 12th Street.

