Want to run for office? Get your paperwork in now for March primary

California's primary election is coming up in March and now is the time to submit paperwork if you’d like to see your name on the ballot.

San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano says the nomination period opens Monday, Nov. 13 for anyone interested in running for Congress, the State Legislature, the County Board of Supervisors open seats, and any other local partisan office.

"Monday kicks off our nomination period, so from November 13th to this December 8th is when any candidate for federal, state or local office can come in," Cano said.

The deadline could be extended for an additional week if the incumbent chooses not to run.

Cano says anyone interested in running for office can make an appointment at the Clerk-Recorder’s Office to make sure the correct paperwork is filed.

