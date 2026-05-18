What you need to know before the June primary election

Ballots for the June 2nd primary election have been mailed to all active registered voters.

Pismo Beach resident Joe Nemeth said he’s been learning as much as he can before he casts his vote.

“Reading, watching the news, getting educated," Nemeth said. "I'm an informed voter.”

The deadline to register is May 18. If you miss that, you can still register on Election Day at your polling location.

Provisional ballots will be counted once their accuracy is confirmed.

Nemeth said he’s planning on mailing in his ballot.

“It's more convenient, and you don't have to fight the lines and go someplace," Nemeth said. "I'm coming to the dog park because I have to. If I don't have to go to a ballot box somewhere and get in line, I can avoid it.”

If you are choosing to drop off your ballot or vote in person, which polling location do you go to?

Arroyo Grande Resident Katie Coleman said she potentially needs to change where she drops her vote this year.

“I have historically gone to the Arroyo Grande Library, but it's closed, so I should figure out where if they still have it open or not," Coleman said.

You can find information on your polling location on the California Secretary of State’s website, but your location might not be shown until 2 weeks before Election Day.

You can start mailing ballots now or take them to an official drop-off location on most days. But keep in mind, all ballots need to be postmarked by June 2nd at 8 pm.

According to the San Luis Obispo County clerk recorder’s office, 12,000-15,000 ballots have already been returned. Nemeth and Coleman said they’re going to wait a little longer to drop off their ballots.

“I don't want to do it immediately," Nemeth said. "What if I pick someone like Eric Swalwell? Like last week, two weeks ago, whenever he had to drop out. Which is unfortunate, but reality is reality.”

“[I'm voting] Fairly close to election Day this time," Nemeth said. "I'm waiting to see how a couple of races shape up.”