Biden to deliver remarks Monday on what's being done to strengthen supply chains

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Joe Biden is set to deliver remarks Monday afternoon on what his administration is doing to strengthen the nation’s supply chains.

Biden is scheduled to speak at 3:45 p.m. ET after meeting with the CEOs of companies in a variety of sectors to discuss the holiday shopping season and his administration’s work to move goods to shelves.

During the president’s speech, the White House says he’ll discuss what’s being done to lower everyday costs for families and actions being taken to ensure that shelves are well-stocked this holiday season.

The nation’s supply chain challenges have become a point of focus for the White House in recent weeks because they’re leading to higher prices and shortages in some areas ahead of the holiday season.

The administration has largely attributed these issues to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden said last week that he’s initiating a three-month effort called the “Port Action Plan” to invest in U.S. ports and relieve bottlenecks, since much of the nation’s goods come in through a handful of ports.

Part of the plan includes moving from operating some ports at 40 hours a week to operating ports 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Resources are also being provided to other ports to help reduce congestion and undo the damage caused by the pandemic.