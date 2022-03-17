Lawmakers continue to push restrictions on transgender youth nationwide

MEMPHIS, TN — Transgender rights are in a unique place in our country.

In some states, transgender Americans have more rights than those in more restrictive states.

For example, in Arkansas insurance companies are allowed to refuse gender affirming health care while in Michigan and other places they aren't.

Where you live very much dictates what laws and opportunities are available for you and your family.

So where is this debate going? What laws have recently changed?

IMPORTANT PERSPECTIVE

"I started my transition at the age of 13," Jasmine Tasaki said during a recent interview.

"I always knew, always, Tasaki said about her knowledge at a young age that she was transgender.

Growing up in the Mississippi Delta transgender is very different than growing up in more progressive cities Tasaki says, and that continues to this day.

"We are fighting a different fight," Tasaki says of the culture in conservative states.

NATIONWIDE DEBATE

Across the country transgender rights and laws are differing more from one state to another and it's impacting everything from health insurance to youth sports.

Last year 147 anti-transgender laws were proposed in 34 states according to the Human Rights Campaign, a progressive think tank which tracks these metrics.

More restrictions have been proposed this year.

In Texas, the Governor just lost a court battle that would have allowed social services to investigate parents for child abuse if they allow a child to transition.

In Idaho, the State House just passed legislation that would sentence parents to life in prison if they seek out gender-affirming health care.

However, Republicans in the Senate defeated the bill earlier this week.

In Florida, lawmakers have restricted teachers from discussing gender identity in some grades.

In Arkansas, a law bans any transition therapy for those under 18.

Jasmine lives in Tennessee a state that has recently restricted puberty blockers in youth.

She says if people think these ideas and proposals will stop young people from transitioning, they are wrong.

"If a child has already expressed they want to transition, the transition will ultimately happen you may not be a part of that process so for me it's just about putting your child's needs and wants first," Tasaki said.

COURTS WILL RULE

Tasaki's hope is that the courts will keep blocking any effort to restrict transgender rights. She believes the Supreme Court has yet to fully rule on this issue but expects them to soon.

"Young people will ultimately bring change and progression," Tasaki said.

Until then, Eric Cassius provides us some insight into the science and what families should do if transgender rights are causing issues within families.

"We are talking about major surgeries here," Cassius said.

"Be patient, don't jump in so fast," Cassius said.

Cassius is a counselor who has helped families with transgender children for decades.

The first step? Therapy for the entire family. No state is restricting that.

"It's a very difficult transition for the parents a lot of the time, just learning to accept the kid for who they are," Cassius said.

As for many conservatives, when you listen to their speeches they imply this movement to ban transitions is about preventing irreversible mistakes.

Republican Bruce Skaug is trying to pass restrictions in Idaho.

"This is about protecting children, which is a legitimate state interest," Skaug said during a recent floor debate.

As for Jasmine Tasaki, she understands this is a tough debate.

"If my child wanted to transition it would scare me just as bad," Tasaki said.

"Celebrate that your child is discovering who they are," Tasaki added.