To Europe's relief, France's Macron wins but far-right gains

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has comfortably won reelection to a second term.

His victory Sunday triggered waves of relief among allies that France won’t abruptly shift course in the midst of a war in Ukraine from European and NATO efforts to punish and contain Russia.

Macron's far-right rival, Marine Le Pen, has conceded but she raised her game in this runoff, on course for her best-ever showing.

The French presidential race has been overshadowed by the war in Ukraine and a surge in French support for extremist ideas.

Macron is the first French leader in 20 years to win reelection.

Macron still faces a battle to keep his parliamentary majority in France's legislative election in June.