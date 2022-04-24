Watch
To Europe's relief, France's Macron wins but far-right gains

Rafael Yaghobzadeh/AP
French President Emmanuel Macron celebrates with supporters in front of the Eiffel Tower Paris, France, Sunday, April 24, 2022. Polling agencies projected that French President Emmanuel Macron comfortably won reelection Sunday in the presidential runoff, offering French voters and the European Union the reassurance of leadership stability in the bloc's only nuclear-armed power as the continent grapples with Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Rafael Yaghobzadeh)
Posted at 3:46 PM, Apr 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-24 18:48:50-04

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has comfortably won reelection to a second term.

His victory Sunday triggered waves of relief among allies that France won’t abruptly shift course in the midst of a war in Ukraine from European and NATO efforts to punish and contain Russia.

Macron's far-right rival, Marine Le Pen, has conceded but she raised her game in this runoff, on course for her best-ever showing.

The French presidential race has been overshadowed by the war in Ukraine and a surge in French support for extremist ideas.

Macron is the first French leader in 20 years to win reelection.

Macron still faces a battle to keep his parliamentary majority in France's legislative election in June.

