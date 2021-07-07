Trump plans lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and Google, AP source says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is expected to announce a class-action suit against three of the country’s biggest tech companies: Facebook, Twitter, and Google.

Trump will serve as the lead plaintiff in the suit, claiming he has been wrongfully censored by the companies.

That's according to a person familiar with the lawsuit. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to share details ahead of Wednesday's announcement.

Trump was suspended from Twitter and Facebook after his followers stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6 and can no longer post on either platform.

Trump is set to make the announcement at an event at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf course.

This story is developing and will be updated.