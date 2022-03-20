Watch
Zelenskyy evokes Holocaust as he appeals to Israel for aid

Maya Alleruzzo/AP
People gather in Habima Square in Tel Aviv, Israel, to watch Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a video address to the Knesset, Israel's parliament, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
Posted at 3:59 PM, Mar 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-20 18:59:49-04

JERUSALEM (AP) — Ukraine’s president has called on Israel to take a stronger stand against Russia, delivering an emotional appeal that compared Russia’s invasion of his country to the actions of Nazi Germany.

In a speech to Israeli lawmakers Sunday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said it was time for Israel to take sides.

He said Israel should follow its Western allies in imposing sanctions and providing arms to Ukraine.

Israel has emerged as a key mediator and has been careful about antagonizing Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Zelenskyy's use of Holocaust terminology appeared to be a carefully planned attempt to rally support from Israel.

