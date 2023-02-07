Watch Now
2 Army soldiers injured in helicopter crash in Alaska

Posted at 9:13 AM, Feb 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-07 12:13:02-05

An Army helicopter crashed in Alaska, injuring two soldiers.

According to the Military Times, the helicopter was involved in a "rollover" accident on Sunday in Talkeetna. That's about 100 miles north of Anchorage.

The helicopter was reportedly taking off when it crashed.

The injured soldiers were taken to a hospital for treatment and released Monday afternoon, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

The cause of the crash is still unclear. Investigative teams are expected to visit the Talkeetna Airport crash site this week.

According to the Anchorage Daily News, the two injured soldiers are part of the 25th Combat Aviation Battalion at Fort Wainwright in Fairbanks.

