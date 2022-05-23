2 dead after single-engine plane crashes in Colorado neighborhood

DENVER, Colo. (KMGH) — Two people were killed in a single-engine plane crash in Broomfield, Colorado on Sunday.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Broomfield Police Department provided an update on the deadly crash on Monday morning.

The Piper PA32-360, with tail number N85CT, went down in the Anthem Ranch neighborhood around 11:45 a.m., officials said. The two pilots were ejected and died at the scene, according to Rachel Haslett, the public information officer for the Broomfield Police Department.

The NTSB said the initial investigation indicated the plane took off from Erie Municipal Airport, and it went down less than a minute later.

No one witnessed the crash, but there was one person on the departure path with aviation experience who reportedly heard abnormal engine sounds.

The NTSB said reported that the flight took a shallow climb path, made a left turn and then made impact on the left wing and hit a tree before coming to a rest.

The crash happened in a populated area, and officials said it was lucky that no one on the ground was hurt and no vehicles were hit, though it came about 80-100 feet from a house. Because the pilot made a left turn in the direction of an east-west running road, it’s possible the pilot was making an attempt to land on the road, investigators said.

Investigators will focus on the shallow climb path and six propeller strikes found on the roadway. They'll also look into data from the plane, any possible maintenance issues, pilot records and environmental factors, among other facts.

The NTSB will release a preliminary report in approximately 10 days, but final reports will take a year or more.

This story was originally reported by Blayke Roznowski on thedenverchannel.com.