2 faculty members injured in shooting at Denver school, police say

Two deans were injured in a shooting at a high school in Denver, Colorado, on Wednesday morning, and the student suspect is on the run, according to the Denver Police Department and Denver Public Schools.

The 17-year-old suspect is described as a Black male standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. He was wearing a green hoodie at the time and may be driving a 2005 red Volvo XC90 with license plate number BSC-W10, according to a Metro Denver Crime Stoppers bulletin.

DPD Police Chief Ron Thomas said during a press conference that the report of a shooting came in at 9:50 a.m. and officers, as well as medical personnel, quickly responded to East High School, which was put on lockdown.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said paramedics were inside the school and started helping the two injured faculty members immediately. Hancock said he believes this will play a huge role in their recovery.

Thomas described one of deans' condition as serious but stable. He said the other person is in surgery in critical condition. They have not been identified.

Thomas said the suspect was under a safety plan where he had to be patted down and searched in a front office before school each day. He said this had happened every day for a while without a problem, but on Wednesday, this student allegedly pulled a firearm and shot and injured the two deans before running away.

Superintendent Dr. Alex Marrero said East High School will not have classes on Thursday and Friday.

"In terms of what we can expect at East from here until the end of the school year, in collaboration with Chief Thomas and with support from our mayor and also communicated this to the Board of Education that we will have two armed officers here at East until the end of the school year," he said.

Earlier this month, East High School students walked out of class and walked to the Colorado State Capitol to demand and end to gun violence.

Their classmate, Luis Garcia, 16, was shot in February while inside a parked car near the school on the afternoon of Feb. 13. He died after a 17-day fight for his life in the hospital.

This story was originally reported by Scripps News Denver.

