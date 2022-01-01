2 killed when train hits car going around crossing gate

AVENTURA, Fla. (AP) — Police say two people died when a higher speed commuter train hit their car as the driver tried to make it around the crossing gate near Miami.

Officials say the crossing gate's lights were flashing, and bells were ringing to signal an approaching train on Thursday morning when the car tried to make it through.

The blue Toyota was left mangled on the other side of the street after the crash.

Officials say no one on the train was injured.

Brightline, which operates the train, said the crash was a "direct result of an individual driving around the gates."

The Associated Press found that Brightline has fatally struck someone more than any other U.S. train company per mile.

However, none of those fatalities were blamed on its equipment or crews, the AP reported.