2-year-old in Virginia revived with Narcan, police say

Authorities in Virginia said a 2-year-old boy had to be received with naloxone after being found unresponsive in a home.

Manassas Park Police said first responders arrived at a home on April 14 and began performing “live-saving measures.” After administering the overdose-reversing drug, the child was taken to a local hospital.

Police later said the child was taken to a second hospital to receive advanced care. Authorities have not provided an update on the child’s condition.

Manassas Park Police said two adults were arrested. Both had outstanding warrants. It was unclear how the two women were related to the child.

Police arrested 33-year-old Ashley Polzer and charged her with using a false ID to law enforcement, possession of drug paraphernalia and three outstanding warrants.

Savannah Jones, 26, was also arrested for providing a false ID to law enforcement. She had a previous warrant for grand and petty larceny, police said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers naloxone a “life-saving drug” that is used to reverse overdoses from opioids, including heroin, fentanyl and prescription medications. The CDC says naloxone can be administered as either a nasal spray or injection.

The drug was used to save 50,000 lives in 2019, the CDC estimates.

Despite naloxone being more widely available, drug overdose deaths have risen sharply over the years. In 2015, there were nearly 52,000 deaths. By 2021, that number more than doubled, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Scripps News has reached out to the Manassas Park Police Department for comment.

