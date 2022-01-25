3 firefighters dead, 1 critical after rowhouse fire in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Md. (WMAR) — Three firefighters have died and one is in critical condition after being trapped in a two-alarm fire.

Crews were on the scene of the fire around 6 a.m. Monday. The fire consumed a three-story vacant rowhouse.

Firefighters were inside battling the fire when the building partially collapsed. Multiple "mayday" calls were made by trapped firefighters.

One firefighter was immediately pulled out while three others were trapped. Crews started removing piles of debris in hopes of locating the trapped firefighters.

Within an hour, crews were able to remove two more firefighters. They were taken to a local hospital.

The firefighters who lost their lives on Monday were identified as Lt Paul Butrim, FFPM Kelsey Sadler and FFPM Kenneth Lacayo.

A fourth EMT/Firefighter, John McMaster, remains at the hospital in critical condition.

This story was originally reported by Amira Hairston on wmar2news.com.