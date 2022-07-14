7-Eleven offers $100K reward for arrest in deadly holdups

The 7-Eleven convenience store chain is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a gunman in a deadly string of Southern California store robberies.

The chain on Wednesday asked people to anonymously supply information following Monday's five-hour wave of holdups at six stores in Brea, Santa Ana, Ontario, Upland, Riverside and La Habra. A clerk and another man were shot and killed at two stores. Police say they believe all the holdups are linked and they've shared images of the suspect — a masked, hooded man in a sweatshirt with a distinctive design of white lettering and green leaves.

Investigators haven’t said whether the date of the attacks may have played a significant role. All the attacks took place on July 11 — or 7/11, the day when the company celebrates its anniversary.

One victim, Russell Browning, 60, lost many of his teeth when the gunman shot him in the mouth as he sat in his car, a local TV station reported. The bullet came out through his cheek.

“We are currently working with the local police to spread the news in the community” about the reward, 7-Eleven officials said in a statement. It said tipsters can anonymously contact Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.