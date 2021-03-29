Menu

Suspect in custody after ‘active shooter incident’ reported at Everglades National Park

Lynne Sladky/AP
A boat heads out from the Flamingo boat ramp during the new coronavirus pandemic, Monday, May 4, 2020, in Everglades National Park in Florida, as the park gradually reopens to the public in phases. The park closed to the public after Miami-Dade County ordered closures of public parks and beaches in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Posted at 5:57 PM, Mar 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-28 21:52:43-04

A person is in custody following an active shooter situation at Everglades National Park in southern Florida Sunday, according to a post sent from the park’s official Twitter account.

Officials reported a man fired at park rangers, prompting closures around the area. No injuries were reported.

Less than an hour after their initial Twitter post, park officials announced the suspect had been taken into custody.

Authorities are asking people to continue to avoid the Flamingo area.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Authorities are asking residents and visitors in the Flamingo area to shelter in place at this time.

