Ahmaud Arbery's convicted killers scheduled for sentencing in August

Greg McMichael Travis McMichael
Lewis Levine/AP
In this image made from video, Father and son, Gregory and Travis McMichael, from left, accused in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia on Feb. 23, 2020, listen via closed circuit tv in the Glynn County jail in Brunswick, Ga., as Attornies argue for bond to be set at the Glynn County courthouse. (AP Photo/Lewis Levine)
Posted at 4:59 AM, Apr 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-20 07:59:23-04

Sentencing is set for Aug. 1 for three white men convicted of federal hate crimes for chasing and killing Black man Ahmaud Arbery.

Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, each face a maximum penalty of life in prison after a federal jury in February found the Black man's killing in 2020 was motivated by race.

The McMichaels and Bryan are already serving life sentences for murder convictions in state court.

The McMichaels armed themselves and used a pickup truck to chase Arbery as he ran in their Georgia neighborhood.

Bryan joined the pursuit and recorded video of Travis McMichael blasting Arbery with a shotgun.

It is possible the sentencing date could change.

Prosecutors asked the judge to push the date of the hearings back to August 6, citing a scheduling conflict.

