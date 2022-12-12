Airlines release in-flight Christmas movie options for holiday travelers

Airlines, including Southwest, JetBlue, United and American Airlines, have previously released holiday entertainment lineups, which are still in the selection list this holiday season.

Here is a list of what you can expect on your next flight, to keep you in the holiday spirit and distract you and your family from the holiday travel stress.

Flyers on Delta can expect these selections for their holiday-themed in-flight entertainment, The Points Guy reports:

"Christmas Is" (featuring Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus​, a dynamic duo)

"Hallelujah" (Carrie Underwood)​

"It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas" (by everyone's favorite, Michael Bublé)

"Jingle Bell Rock" (Bobby Helms)

"Last Christmas" (Taylor Swift​)

"Santa Tell Me" (Ariana Grande​)

"Sleigh Ride" (The Carpenters)​

"The Chanukah Song" (Adam Sandler​)

"We Wish You a Merry Christmas" (Weezer)

"Where Are You Christmas" (Faith Hill​)

On Southwest, flyers should expect to see these choices on their screens:

"Abominable"

"Elf"

"National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation"

"The Best Man Holiday"

Other possible film and TV selections you could expect to see on airlines like JetBlue, United and American:

"A Christmas Carol"

"A Christmas Story"

"A Christmas Tree Grows in Colorado" (Hallmark)

"Adam Sandler's Eight Crazy Nights"

"A Dennis the Menace Christmas"

"An American Tail"

"A Nashville Christmas Carol" (Hallmark)

"Black Nativity"

"Christmas in Belfast"

"Christmas in Connecticut"

"Christmas in Vienna" (Hallmark)

"Christmas Town" (Hallmark)

"Christmas Waltz" (Hallmark)

"Dear Santa" (new this year)

"Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas"

"Four Christmases" ( I just watched this for the first time and would highly recommend it)

"Frozen" and "Frozen 2" (controversial take: I've never seen these)

"Fred Claus"

"Frosty's Winter Wonderland" (classic TV movie)

"Home Alone" and "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

"It's a Wonderful Life"

"Jack Frost"

"Last Christmas"