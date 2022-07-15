Watch Now
Alaska authorities searching for grandmother of toddler found in abandoned vehicle

Posted at 12:05 PM, Jul 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-15 15:05:34-04

Authorities in Alaska are looking for a 69-year-old woman whose car was abandoned on a trail this week.

Alaska State Troopers found her 2-year-old grandchild inside the vehicle. They said it appeared the child had been stuck inside for two days.

The child was checked out and appeared to be in good health, the Alaska Department of Public Safety said.

The search for Mary Dawn Wilson is centered around Healy, which is near where the vehicle was found.

Authorities have not speculated about why Wilson would have left the child in the car.

People with information about Wilson's disappearance can submit tips online at www.dps.alaska.gov/tips.

